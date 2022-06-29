SHREVEPORT, La. – A mistrial has been declared in a double murder trial that got underway this week in Caddo District Court.
District Judge John Mosely stopped the proceedings because one of the lead prosecutors tested positive Wednesday morning for COVID-19.
Dewayne Watkins, 38, of Shreveport, was on trial for two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018 deaths of Kelly Jose, 43, and his wife, Heather Jose, 32. Jury selection started Monday, and opening statements were scheduled before noon Wednesday.
The decision by Mosely to end the trial "again delayed justice for our family," according to a statement from Nicole King, sister to Heather Jose.
Nicole King said Mosely made the decision despite being offered "several reasonable accommodations, including daily testing, streaming the trial, pushing off until next week, and even replacing the ADA, Judge Mosley refused to accept them. Even against the express wishes of the D.A. and the defense attorneys, Judge Mosley refused. We understand that Judge Mosley has various health issues which put him at greater risk of Covid-19, however, he is choosing to not follow CDC Guidelines, Louisiana state guidelines, and the reasonable accommodations offered to him. We respect his need to protect his health, but Judge John Mosley Jr is putting himself before his duty to justice in Louisiana."
The bodies of Kelly and Heather Jose were found in a burning car at a house on Penick Street. Police said the couple was leaving Mall St. Vincent when Watkins approached them and asked to use Heather’s cellphone. Then they gave him a ride.
Watkins is accused of shooting Kelly Jose then forcing Heather Jose to drive to an ATM and get money before driving to the abandoned house, where she also was shot. Firefighters responding to a house fire found the couple's bodies in their car.
Watkins was arrested days later at a house two blocks away from where the couple was found dead. He was apprehended after a nearly six-hour standoff that ended when he went out the window and tried to run.
Watkins has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces life in prison since the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is not seeking a death sentence. A new trial date has been set for August.
Kelly Jose was a civilian employee at Barksdale Air Force Base and an Air Force reservist. Heather Jose owned a cleaning company and drove for a ride-sharing company.
Heather Jose moved to the Shreveport area when she married Kelly even though all of her family was located in California. This week, nine family members traveled thousands of miles to Louisiana to ask for justice for Heather and Kelly, King said.
"Nearly four years ago, our family was rocked by the murder of Heather and Kelly Jose. They were abducted, robbed, murdered, and their bodies defaced. In the over three and a half years since that violent crime, our family has yet to see justice for Heather and Kelly. Their alleged killer has not been brought to justice for his heinous actions. His trial has seen delay after delay, and in turn justice has been delayed and delayed," Nicole King said.
She added: "We have waited nearly FOUR years for Heather and Kelly to receive justice. Four years of waiting for closure for their deaths. Four years of putting our lives on hold. Four years of delayed justice. We are devastated by this."
This is the third trial delay, and each time is like ripping open an old wound, said Mel King, Heather Jose's father during a Facebook live statement issued Wednesday afternoon in front of the courthouse.
Mel King said Mosely didn't take into consideration the effect of the delay on the family, who are victims, too. He as complimentary of the Caddo district attorney and staff for their preparation and readiness to proceed with the trial.
"They were ready to go," said Mel King, adding it was "unreasonable" to call off the trial because one person is infected with COVID-19.
Mel King also pointed out his daughter was one who believed in kindness and goodness. In her last journal entry, she wrote about being kind and good to others. "Do good deeds. Be kind. Choose joy," she wrote.
He then encouraged their family and friends and residents in the Shreveport community to be kind to one another.