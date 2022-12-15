SHREVEPORT, La. – A mistrial was declared Thursday afternoon in the trial of a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested.
The jury began its deliberations around noon Wednesday in the trial of Dylan Hudson, accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during arrest.
Jurors in the federal trial returned to deliberations Thursday. Around 2 p.m., they notified Chief U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks they could not reach a decision. Hicks declared a mistrial.
"Mr. Hudson and his family were relieved today. We respect the jury's service and understand the difficulty the jury had in its deliberations in this case. I felt the case was tried both fairly and exceptionally well by Mary Mudrick of the Western District U.S. Attorney's Office and Thomas Johnson on behalf of the Justice Department," said Hudson's attorney, Eric Johnson of Minden.
Hudson was accused of punching a man, only identified as M.T., in the face, kneeing him in the stomach, tasing him in the head, pistol-whipping him in the head, slamming his head in the ground and kicking him in the face.
The encounter happened on Aug. 5, 2019 after Hudson and two other police officers responded to a trespassing/loitering call at a Shreveport liquor store. M.T. was not considered armed and dangerous.
The arrest was captured on surveillance camera from a nearby motel and by cell phone from civilians who saw what was happening.
M.T. did not testify against Hudson. He died in a traffic accident on Nov. 11.