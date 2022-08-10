MINDEN, La. – The second-degree murder trial of an Arkansas man accused in the death of a Webster Parish man two years ago has been rescheduled for this fall after a mistrial was declared Tuesday.
Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of proof in his defense led to the mistrial. The judge said it is not required; however, that was not correct, Marvin said.
“You have to prove by a preponderance of the evidence you acted in self-defense,” Marvin said.
Jury selection was still underway when the proceedings were halted. The trial has been reset for Oct. 3.
Logan Harmon Smith, 23, of Taylor, Ark., was on trial for the June 2020 shooting death of Anthony John Bruns, 37, of Springhill. Bruns body was found alongside a rural road just outside of Springhill.
Webster Parish sheriff’s investigators said Smith made a confession in connection with Bruns’ death, but at the time he did not provide a motive for the shooting.
Bruns reportedly was shot at one location then his body dumped on Percy Burns Road.
Smith is still being held in the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.