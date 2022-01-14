President Joe Biden and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 16 2021. As mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu oversaw billions of dollars in infrastructure repairs and improvements when he took over a lagging recovery from Hurricane Katrina in 2010. Now, he's tasked with infrastructure work on a national scale. (AP photo by Carolyn Kaster)