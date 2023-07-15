SHREVEPORT, La.-- A bike giveaway and community ride organized by our very own Bill Lunn, took place at David Raines Community Center Saturday night.
Bill's group called, Bill's Bikes gave away 25 free bikes to children in Shreveport, and at 7 P.M. the group along with SB Rides and members of the community rode around the Cooper Road and MLK neighborhoods. The community also took part in a prayer for an end to the violence happening in Shreveport.
Former Mayor, Cedric Glover, and Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor were both in attendance.