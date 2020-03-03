SHREVEPORT, La - The Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association and MLK Community Development met Tuesday and discussed a recent approval by city council for the zoning of the Audrey Lane Apartment Complex. The city council unanimously approved the application for zoning in February. The MPC says there were three residents who supported the proposal and three who opposed it during the meeting last month.
The meeting was attended by State Representative Cedric Glover and Alan Clark, Zoning Enforcement Administrator of the Metropolitan Planning Commission. Many residents say they were not properly informed about the proposal for an apartment complex being built near their homes. Several homeowners spoke about the fear of their homes potentially depreciating in value. MLK Neighborhood Association President Bennie Dotie said the city council should have held a similar town hall meeting prior to voting on the proposal.
"I'm thinking some (residents) are upset because the decisions have already been made without being informed. That's bad representation when you put them in that position," Dotie said.
Representative Glover said the residents have three options: The application can be sent back to MPC, it can be rejected, or it can be approved.