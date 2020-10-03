"Education Matters" and today some folks in northwest Shreveport put action to that statement.
Residents of the MLK neighborhood and former residents in the area and others that live in California, New York and other states contributed to the effort to raise money to help students fill the learning gap during and after the pandemic. They pulled together six-thousand dollars for the learning materials and today many of those books found a home with youngsters in our area.
"The books will go home with students kindergarten all the way through 8th grade and their parents will have these books to work with their children at home on these skills. It's going to be a big benefit a big success and this is just the beginning of it because we still have our 9th, 10th and 11th graders that we want to work with," said Rosalind Glover Bryant, of the former residents of the MLK neighborhood in Shreveport.
If you would like to contribute to buying more educational supplies for folks in that area of the city, you can contribute at the MLK Community Development Corporation on MLK boulevard in Shreveport.