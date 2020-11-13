SHREVEPORT, La - Mixed Martial Arts action and Monster Truck Wars are set to return to Hirsch Memorial Coliseum this weekend. This will mark the busiest weekend the Hirsch has seen since the coronavirus pandemic started.
AKA Fights returns to the cage on Friday with fans in attendance. Like other sports, fight promoter Amber Bishop had to make adjustments regarding both the fighters and the fans.
Capacity at the Hirsch will be reduced to just under 2,000. All fighters and those inside the barricade are required to take take COVID-19 tests, and masks are required for entry.
Once the fights are complete, the staff at the Hirsch will immediately set up for the Monster Truck wars set for Saturday.