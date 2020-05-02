SHREVEPORT, La.- David Raines Community Health Center and LSU Health and Science Center offered mobile COVID-19 testing in the Cedar Grove/Sunset Acres’ community Saturday at Woodlawn High School.
The goal was to bring access to COVID-19 testing to under-served areas.
“We are trying to screen as many people as possible who qualify for screening,” Medical Director for LSU Partners and Wellness Clinic Jennifer Singh said.
“According to the CDC, this can help us know where the spots are in our communities of people who are positive so they can protect themselves and those around them and we just want to make it easy for the community to get tested.”
Over 160 people were tested on Saturday at the mobile testing site.
One councilman hopes to duplicate the mobile testing done in Shreveport in his city.
“We learned a lot today through the logistics, traffic patterns, and flow in the manner in which they input their data and how they tallied the number of tests,” Alexandria City Councilman Gerber Porter said.
“That’s very important for us because we are doing testing in Alexandria at a central location.”
