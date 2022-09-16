SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport.
"It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered and signed a petition. Others held signs that said, "Think of the low income families" and "Think of the senior citizens."
They say the park's new owner, Homes of America, is hiking the monthly rent on their lots from $265 dollars to $525. They say it would cost them thousands of dollars to move their homes.
Russell Wilson, who organized the protest, said, "Some of the people that can't afford it -- they're going to be forced out of the park,"
"But where are we going to go?" a woman added.
Wilson estimates that up to 300 people own their homes in the park, which has 800 lots. Some have lived there for decades.
Of the park owner, Wilson says, "Their sole intention is to get the homeowners out of here so they can move one of them FEMA trailers on the lot, and rent it out at twice the amount."
Wilson pointed to a few, plain trailer homes that are positioned in front of the park. The group says one has been placed on a lot and is rented. They believe those trailers used to be owned by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or were used in the oil field industry.
The group says Homes of America may offer to buy and rent out the homes of those who have to leave them at Forest Estates.
Wilson says the group is seeking legal counsel.
Our call for comment to Homes of America was not returned.