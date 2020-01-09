SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a moderate risk of severe storms for Friday afternoon and night. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are possible.
The potential culprit is a disturbance in the upper atmosphere approaching the Pacific northwest coast.
By Friday afternoon, this disturbance is projected to strengthen and move into Texas.
Here is the forecast timeline for the ArkLaTex:
Storms are expected to approach east Texas and Oklahoma Friday afternoon.
Stormy weather could happen for all of the area Friday evening.
They may last well after midnight.
Then, the forecast model has the rain departing early Saturday.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed a couple of inches in a short period of time.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will activate its Crisis Action Team for possible severe weather expected to impact the state beginning Friday.
The National Weather Service indicates a line of storms is expected to develop west of Louisiana Friday evening. The storms will push across the state Friday night and Saturday. The storms are capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.
The team will begin watching the weather Friday and stay activated through Monday night due to the college football national championship game in New Orleans.
The team will analyze and process any requests for support from local emergency managers at the parish level.
