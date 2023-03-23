SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a Moderate risk of severe storms over the eastern part of the ArkLaTex on Friday afternoon and evening according to the Storm Prediction Center. An Enhanced risk covers Arkansas and Louisiana. A Slight risk includes east Texas and Oklahoma.
Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail could occur with these storms.
The parent storm system responsible for Friday's forecast showed up near the Four corners region Thursday afternoon.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms may enter the area at 1 p.m.
Storms...some severe could move into Shreveport and Bossier City at 3 p.m.
Stormy weather is expected east of I-49 at 5 p.m.
The activity could depart the area by evening.
A few lingering showers and storms may show up during the middle part of the evening. The worst of the weather is expected to be over by this time.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed an inch in a short period of time.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.