SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex under a MODERATE risk of severe storms on Thursday afternoon and evening. Severe storms with strong, long lived tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible.
The storm system responsible for Thursday's outlook was over the southwest US as of Wednesday afternoon.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Scattered possibly severe storms could occur during the afternoon.
Then, the main line of potentially severe storms rolls through during the evening.
After midnight, the atmosphere over the ArkLaTex stabilizes as the storms move away.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed a couple of inches resulting in localized areas of flooding.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.