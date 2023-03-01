Moderate Risk of Severe Storms on Thursday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex under a MODERATE risk of severe storms on Thursday afternoon and evening.  Severe storms with strong, long lived tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible.

Water Vapor Image of Thursday's Storm System

The storm system responsible for Thursday's outlook was over the southwest US as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Midday Thursday Forecast
2 PM Thursday Forecast
5 PM Thursday Forecast

Scattered possibly severe storms could occur during the afternoon.

7 PM Thursday Forecast
10 PM Thursday Forecast

Then, the main line of potentially severe storms rolls through during the evening.

12 AM Friday Forecast

After midnight, the atmosphere over the ArkLaTex stabilizes as the storms move away.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts could exceed a couple of inches resulting in localized areas of flooding.

