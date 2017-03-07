Competition is heating up in the automobile industry in Shreveport.
Moffitt Volkswagen-Porsche-Audi-Mazda, founded by the late Fred Moffitt in 1964, broke ground Tuesday at the site of the new Porsche Shreveport and Audi Shreveport. Located at the corner of I-49 and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, the Moffitt family’s newest dealership will open later this year.
Susan Moffitt of Moffitt Automotive tells KTBS 3 News the facility is expected to employ more than 50 people. "This state of the art facility is our commitment to the ArkLaTex to continue with excellent customer service and to deliver the best vehicles on the road today and we look forward to opening our doors in December of 2017," Moffitt said.
Among those attending Tuesday's groundbreaking and special ceremony were Dave Kurtz, Vice President Area South for Porsche Cars North America; Domenic Calkins, Regional Manager for Porsche Cars North America; Liz Hugo, Area Sales Manager for Audi of America; and Rick Perry, Area After Sales Manager for Audi of America.
Representing the City of Shreveport were Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler; Brian Crawford, Chief Administrative Officer; and Arlena Acree, Director of Economic Development.
The Moffitt family currently operates their Mazda, Porsche, and Audi dealership at 1960 Old Minden Road in Bossier City as well as the Volkswagen dealership located at 1975 Old Minden Road in Bossier City.