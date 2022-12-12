NATCHITOCHES, La. – A mold remediation project at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Natchitoches is now complete.
That paves the way for the re-opening of the facility on Dec. 20.
Mold was found in the building during during preliminary work to replace the air conditioning and heating system. Environmental testing led to the discovery of mold spores that needed immediate removal.
Since that time the city has advertised for bids to replace the HVAC system and is in the process of awarding the bid to the low bidder, ACA Mechanical/Industrial, LLC, an Alexandria-based company.
The recreation center will remain open until the contractor is ready to install the equipment.
Rentals of the facility will not be available until all of the work is complete.
The city received a state grant to fund the project.