BREAUX BRIDGE - (WBRZ) - A three-year-old and her mother died in what authorities suspect was a tornado Sunday morning.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office posted information on its Facebook page that the child, Neville Alexander, and the baby's mother, Francine Gotch, 38, were killed when their trailer home flipped over in the weather. It is believed a tornado toppled the home, the sheriff's office posted.
The weather system moved over the town around 9:30 a.m. The trailer was thrown from its location in the 1100 block of Zin Zin Road, a rural stretch of highway southeast of the Breaux Bridge exit on I-10.