The new year started off with a scare for one Shreveport mother when strange men almost drove off with her two week old baby.
It happened on Sunday in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue just after 5 p.m.
Police say the woman was unloading groceries into her apartment at Linwood Homes when she noticed strange men in her car.
A third suspect also trying to get into the car was chased away by the baby's grandmother.
Meanwhile the other suspects drove away with the car.
The mother chased the car down five blocks until the suspects parked and ran away.
Deputy Chief Bill Goodin of the Shreveport Police Department says, "Detectives are still working the case to identify and apprehend the suspects."
Thankfully the baby was not hurt.