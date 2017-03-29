It's the pat down gone viral. A Shreveport mom's Facebook video has been shared more than 100-thousand times, and has received nearly seven million views. It shows her son's pat down by a TSA agent at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Sunday. It was a pat down that Jennifer Williamson says went too far.
All the national media's covered the story. And now Williamson wants to clear something up about the TSA's response to it.
Williamson asked that her 13-year old son, Aaron, not be patted down because he has SPD -- Sensory Processing Disorder.
They talked to ABC News from their destination in California.
"I have always been like really sensitive to people touching me," Aaron explained. "And whenever he touched me I got started having hives a little bit."
"I honestly felt like we were being targeted. We were being treated like dogs," his mother says.
The problem began when Aaron did not remove his laptop from his backpack at the TSA checkpoint. After reviewing the incident, a TSA spokeswoman said proper procedure was followed.
"The passenger's laptop alarmed for explosives," said the TSA's Sari Koshetz. "In the process of resolving that there were no explosives in that laptop or in the possession of the passenger with the laptop a pat down was necessary."
But in an update on Facebook, Williamson disputes that. She wrote, "My son's laptop absolutely did not alarm for explosives. (The TSA) removed it themselves and sent it and his backpack back through the screening again. A female TSA agent with blond hair then stated out loud that it was clear."
Earlier this month, the TSA says that instead of five kinds of pat downs, only one protocol is now followed.
The pat down for Aaron, as he was dressed in only a tee shirt and shorts, lasted a minute and a half before the agent received some instruction, and went back a second time to again brush the boy's genital area with the backs of his hands.
"That's way out of line," said Alicia Flournoy, a passenger who just landed back in Shreveport. She was one of the people we showed the video to.
"Wouldn't let it happen," said her husband, Tim Flournoy. "Would've put a stop to it immediately."
"That was borderline abuse in my opinion," said Leana Stevens, a young mother of three.
"It looked like he was molesting a child to me," Dean Nichols said of the video.
But the TSA stands by everything.
"It was done in a format that was respectable and by the rules." Koshetz says. "And he was told at each step in the process. And you can see him nodding in agreement that he understood what was happening."
And they say, airports remain big targets for terrorists. As former Department of Homeland Security official John Cohen said, "While the video may cause concern amongst viewers, people have to remember that TSA screeners cannot afford to make any mistakes."
Williamson had another update on Facebook today, saying the TSA's Civil Rights and Liberties Division called her with an apology for what happened last Sunday, as well as an offer of opportunities for her to help them address what Williamson calls the agency's '"shortcomings."
The TSA's advice to travelers is to know the rules at the checkpoint, and make your children aware. To see the TSA's screening procedures, click here.