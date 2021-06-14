NATCHITOCHES, La. - The woman accused of killing her baby boy back in 2018 now faces a new charge.
According to the Natchitoches Parish Journal, a judge charged Hanna Barker with conspiracy to commit murder. The website says the charge adds $60,000 to her bail that now tops $1 million.
Prosecutors say Barker asked her girlfriend, Felicia Smith, to kill six month old Levi Cole Ellerbe, then wait a few hours before saying he had been kidnapped.
Barker's next hearing is next month. Her trial is set to start in September in St. Landry Parish.
The district attorney is seeking the death penalty.
Smith's trial is set to start in January.