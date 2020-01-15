SHREVEPORT, La. - A mother hasn't seen or talked to her daughter in almost a year and she's worried about her safety so Shreveport police are continuing to get the word out about the daughter’s disappearance.
Holly Trenise Brown, 44, was reported missing by her mother on April 18. Her mother lives out of town and told police she last spoke with her daughter on Feb. 26.
Police say they've been told that Brown is homeless and has been known to frequent the Highland neighborhood and the area near 400 Pete Harris Drive.
Brown is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. If you see her, call Detective J. Gaddy at 318-673-7020.