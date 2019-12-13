BOSSIER, La. - Ami Moss and Terri Levesque (lev-eh-k) are the Santa Clauses of the lunch room.
In just 72 hours, two women raised $5,000 to pay off lunch accounts for elementary students in bossier.
The moms are on a mission to clear every Bossier elementary student's lunch debt after Christmas.
The idea came about at church, while their pastor was talking about ways to light up the holidays. Moss said she couldn't focus because all she wanted was something to eat, and that’s when it hit her.
"Through the entire message, all I could think about was being so hungry, and i could use a taco!” She laughed. “I know that sounds silly, but it's so hard to concentrate when you're hungry."
So imagine how hard it is for a child trying to pay attention in class. That's when their fundraiser Lighting up Lunch was started. Moss said the total debt across all Bossier elementary schools is $31,000.
So far, they've raised enough money to relieve 10 schools of lunch debt.
"This is about people taking time to do an act of good for someone else, this is what Christmas is all about and that's what Jesus wants us to do. This all started with wanting a taco, and look how far it's gone!" Added Moss.
On Wednesday, Chimi V's in Bossier will be donating 10% of its proceeds to help their mission. If you can’t make it, you can also send a donation through the PayPal account LighingUpLunch@yahoo.com.