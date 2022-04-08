SHREVEPORT,La.--Hillary Seiler is the coach athletes call when they need a financial playbook but she isn't out to just help athletes. Seiler has expanded her reach to help everyone which is much needed right now, as the prices for groceries, gas and everything else continues to rise.
She has more than a decade of experience coaching the best and the brightest. Seiler has tips for anyone looking to find ways to fight inflation and thrive financially.
"Go back to your budget, go back to your foundation, tell me what that foundation looks like because I can guarantee that you haven't been paying attention to gas and groceries, you may not even notice oil changes on cars have gone up, prices of tires, pretty much everything has increased and if we are not accounting for that, all of a sudden we are going to feel short every month," said Seiler.
Seiler says she successfully helped a few football players in college from there she turned her passion for helping others into a career and now she works with the MLB, NBA, and she's the only female founder of a financial program who works for the NFL.
Click here to learn more.