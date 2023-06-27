MONROE, La. - An investigation is underway after the arrest of off-duty Louisiana State Police sargeant.
Monday night, Louisiana State Police Troop F was contacted by the Monroe Police Department about the arrest of Shelton Crooks, 49, of Monroe. He was arrested for DWI and hit and run.
Crooks is currently assigned to patrol in the Troop F Monroe area, but has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Crooks has been employed with Louisiana State Police since 1999.
According to reports from the MPD, they were contacted after a parked vehicle was hit by Crooks. Crooks left the scene of the crash and later came into contact with the MPD. The MPD officer suspected that Crooks was impaired and he was placed under arrest.