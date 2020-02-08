SHREVEPORT, La. - A 19- month-old child is dead after getting shot in the chest inside his home late Friday night.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the child as Kayson Wright. Wright was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
RELATED ARTICLE: 19-Month-old child shot in chest
Shreveport police have arrested the child's father for manslaughter. Police say just after 6 p.m. Derrick Wright, 29, was mishandling a gun, inside his home on the 3900 block of Merwin Street, when it fired hitting the child.
An autopsy for the child has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.