SHREVEPORT, La. - A 19-month-old child was shot in the chest Friday evening.
Shreveport police say the child was shot in the 3900 block of Merwin Street in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood around 6 p.m.
Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.
The child was sent to LSU Ochsner Health with life-threatening injuries.
Police have detained the two adults inside the home for questioning. Police say the adults are believed to be related to the victim.
Police say there was no one else inside the home at the time.