NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Montrose man is free on a $25,000 bond following his arrest late last month for inappropriately touching a convenience store employee, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday in a news release.
Glen P. Russell, 72, of the 1700 block of Bayou Derbonne Road, was arrested Oct. 29 on one count of sexual battery.
Detectives said during the interview with Russell he confessed to touching the female employee in a sexual manner.
The incident happened on Oct. 23 at a south Natchitoches Parish store. Deputies responded after receiving a complaint about sexual battery of an employee. Deputies interviewed management and the alleged victim before turning the case over to investigators. The store's surveillance video aided in positively identifying Russell.
Patrol deputies also issued the victim a LAVNS form. LAVNS is a service provided by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement in cooperation with the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association, Louisiana District Attorneys' Association and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. It monitors the custody status of adult inmates in all parish jails and state prisons.
By calling LA VINE LINE (866-LAVNS-4-U) or by accessing the website, anyone may inquire about an offender's status and, optionally, register to be notified upon any change to that offender's custody status (i.e., release from jail, transfer to another facility, etc.). LAVNS is free to victims who may call it anonymously and as often as they wish to register or to determine an inmate's current status.