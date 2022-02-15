SHREVEPORT, La.--A Mooretown congregation is standing firm on their faith despite being rocked to the core after losing their church.
Mount Carmel Baptist Church on Broadway Avenue lost everything in a fire on Tuesday morning. Pastor Gary Taylor says the church just purchased new instruments for worship and even renovated the restrooms.
Investigators haven't revealed the cause of the blaze.
"Even in this tragedy something good is going to come from it, we had prayer on the church grounds and other pastors have been calling
all day," said Taylor.
He says he's thankful for the support. Donations to help the church during this time can be deposited in Capital One Bank for Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.