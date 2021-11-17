SHREVEPORT, La.--Lone Star Baptist Church is in the 71109, zip code now the deadliest zip code in the city.
The church wants people to stop killing each other that is the message they are spreading loud and clear with billboards in Mooretown. Dr. Calvin Kimble who is the pastor of the church says he’s been partnering with police for a while trying to find ways to curb crime. Now, he’s hoping billboards at Kennedy and Hollywood and Broadmoor and Hollywood will make people think twice before committing crimes.
He wants people to pause and think before deciding on something they’ll regret and likely pay for later.
“The whole point is this somebody will pass and see the billboard and saying stop the violence, stop the killing, and stop the bloodshed. Maybe it may be that person who has an intention to do something like that if they see that it hits their conscious to say well this is not the right thing to do,” said Kimble.
Mooretown Native Barbara Norton partnered with the church to make the billboards happen.