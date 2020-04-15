SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.
Police were called to the 6900 block of Gold Leaf Circle on reports of multiple shots fired. They found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his upper leg.
The man told officers he heard the gunshots and went outside to investigate. That's when he was hit by a stray bullet.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening wounds.
No arrests have been made and police do not have a suspect.