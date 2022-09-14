SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Mooringsport couple has been arrested for smoking methamphetamine in the presence of a young child, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.
Caddo sheriff's deputies found meth, a pipe and other drug paraphernalia in a search of a home shared by Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten, 36, Prator said. The search was in response to a complaint received last month about a child who tested positive for illegal substances.
Further investigation revealed the pair bought and smoked drugs in the child's presence, Prator said.
Bailey and Whitten were arrested Wednesday and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of cruelty to juveniles, possession of methamphetamine and aggravated battery.