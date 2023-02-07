SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Mooringsport man was found guilty Tuesday of drug and gun charges from an incident that occurred last summer.
Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was convicted by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court following an hour's deliberation.
He's guilty of possession of methamphetamine;, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon after having been previously convicted of domestic abuse battery and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The arrest happened on July 7 when Shreveport police responded to the 300 block of Pierre Avenue after getting reports of an armed person. Blow, sitting across from the complainant's address, and he advanced aggressively at officers upon initial contact.
After Blow was detained and placed in a police car, officers found a loaded revolver and a crack pipe where Blow had first been observed. Blow admitted the crack pipe was his and that he had possessed the revolver, which belonged to an acquaintance. During jail processing, methamphetamine and another crack pipe were found on Blow's person.
Blow will return to Garrett's court Feb. 28 for sentencing. For the drug possession conviction, he faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. For the firearms possession by a felon conviction, he faces a hard-labor prison term of from five to 20 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence and a fine of from $1,000 to $5,000.
For the conviction for possession a weapon with drugs, he faces a prison term of five to 10 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.
Blow was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Ross Owen and Erica Jefferson. He was defended by Allison Melton-Griffin and Evan McMichael.