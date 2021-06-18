SHREVEPORT, La- A Mooringsport woman is in jail charged with distributing meth in Shreveport and Bossier City, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Agents with the DEA Task Force arrested 31-year-old Kalynn Reeves Debusk on Thursday after an investigation by the task force and a traffic stop by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Patrol and K-9 divisions. Deputies stopped Debusk’s black BMW in the 7700 block of East Kings Highway in Shreveport and took her into custody.
A subsequent search of her vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of synthetic marijuana, a meth smoking pipe, drug scales, and a loaded .380 caliber handgun.
Debusk was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to report an accident (Caddo Parish warrant).
The DEA Task Force includes deputies and officers from Caddo, Bossier, and Desoto parish sheriff’s offices, Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police, and the DEA.