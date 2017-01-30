SHREVEPORT, La. - For the thousands of people diagnosed every year with life-threatening blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, a cure exists. Over the past 25 years Be The Match ® , operated by the National Marrow Donor Program ®, has managed the largest and most diverse marrow registry in the world working every day to save lives through transplant.
More African American donors are needed to register to donate bone marrow or stem cells. Black patients are least likely to find a perfect match. Only 19% are likely to find a perfect match resulting in high mortality rates.
"One of my pediatric patients, African American, um, we did not find a perfect donor for him, you know, they had kind of run out of time with Bryce. He went into complete organ failure, and we eventually lost him," said Brian Allison, Marrow Coordinator of Lifeshare Blood Centers in Shreveport.
Micah Johnson, 12, of the Shreveport Bossier area is waiting to find a perfect match. He was diagnosed with aplastic anemia at the age of 11. Micah’s father, Sgt. Javon Lee noticed a yellowing of his son’s eyes. “I thought he was just dehydrated, as more and more time passed he got worse," said Lee.
Yellowing of the eyes is a sign of liver failure, so Micah was sent to a specialist for a liver biopsy. Because he was high risk for bleeding problems, doctor performed a biopsy. The results indicated an abnormality with Micah's blood system, so he was sent to see another specialist. The then 11 year old then had a bone marrow biopsy. It revealed severe aplastic anemia. Micah now needs a stem cell or marrow transplant to cure him. "We talk to him. Keep him informed with everything. Keeping him positive about it all just being really strong," said Lee.
Ancestry is vital to finding a perfect match. When it comes to matching human leukocyte antigen (HLA) types, a patient’s ethnic background is important in predicting the likelihood of finding a match. HLA markers used in matching are inherited. Some ethnic groups have more complex tissue types than others, so a person’s best chance of finding a donor may be with someone of the same ethnic background. The chances of a patient finding a perfect match of someone who is not of the same ethnic background is only 11%.
Overall, only one in 430 people will be called to donate bone marrow or provide a stem cell transplant. Moreover less than 40% of those people will actually follow through with donating.
If you would like to join the Be The Match registry, click here or visit join.bethematch.org/ktbs. Be the Match will send a swab and information kit to complete registration for the database.