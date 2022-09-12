MINDEN, La. - More high school seniors are choosing technical college over traditional college.
Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College has three campuses in the area: Shreveport, Mansfield and Minden.
According to school officials, dual-enrollment, where a student is still in high school but taking classes at NLTCC, has jumped 119% over last year. NLTCC offers multiple fields of interest, from nursing to welding, HVAC technician to truck drivers, electrical technician to heavy equipment operators and barber styling.
"If you want to be in the medical field this place gives you the opportunities to be hands on, to be involved, get to know your classmates, get to know your teachers, get to know people in clinicals you're working with. It's given me a chance to go higher education while still in high school, which is something I've never been introduced to before. They allowed me to go to clinicals and actually interact with patients, hands on," said Madeline Martin, a nursing student at NLTCC.
"There's many opportunities for the students to go ahead and complete technical diplomas while they're in high school. Meaning they graduate from high school with a high school diploma and from our college with their technical diploma. As we look at high wage in demand occupational opportunities out there for our students. Students are seeing that they can now start college and you get out a little bit quicker and you can go to work making a very good wage," said Jayda Spillers, NLTCC vice chancellor of academics and student affairs.
NLTCC has just under 1,000 students right now working towards degrees on their campuses.