HOMER, La. — Two more men have been arrested in the December homicide of Ashton Nelson, bringing the total number of arrests in the Homer case to four.
John’Darius Kevon Wilson, 19 and Cameron Tyreq Gibson, 20, both of Homer, were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center last week after being taken into custody in Shreveport by the U.S. Marshals Service and state police.
Wilson and Gibson were transferred Friday to the Claiborne Parish Detention Center. Wilson is charged with second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000. Gibson is charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. His bond is set at $200,000.
Nelson's body was discovered inside his partially charred vehicle Dec. 17. He had been shot in the head, chest and back.
Police arrested JeTerryious Burns, 19, of Homer Dec. 18 on a charge of second-degree murder. His bond is set at $500,000.
Days later police arrested Chauncell Vederrion Jenkins, 19, also of Homer and charged him with second-degree murder in Nelson’s death.
“The autopsy results of 24-year-old Ashton 'Cutter' Nelson, of Haynesville, indicate that he was shot once in the head, once in the chest, and once in the back. With Nelson inside the vehicle, the suspects also attempted to set his body and his car on fire using an accelerant," according to Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel.
“Physical evidence and DNA evidence were collected from the victim’s body. His clothing will be sent to the north Louisiana crime lab for further processing,” McDaniel said.
The investigation continues.