BOSSIER CITY, La. -- As the back-to-school season approaches, thousands of students in Bossier and Caddo parishes have something to look forward to: free breakfasts and lunches.
Bossier Schools recently announced that six additional schools in the district have met the eligibility criteria, bringing the total number of qualifying schools to 28 out of 33.
The recently added schools in Bossier include Benton, Stockwell and W-T Lewis Elementary, along with Airline, Haughton, and Parkway High Schools. This move marks a significant stride towards the goal of providing free meals to all students, regardless of their family's income.
Bossier Schools child nutrition Supervisor Karla Horton is enthusiastic about the initiative.
"My goal is for all kids to eat for free. It was an amazing thing during COVID, and we fed over 3 million meals that year. Unfortunately, with the legislation expiring, we had to go back to what we were before. However, this recent expansion brings renewed hope for ensuring no child goes hungry during school hours," Horton said.
Even if a child previously qualified for free meals, parents must reapply each year. Bossier and Caddo parents can do so by visiting the website MySchoolApps.com.