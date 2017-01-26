New developments on the Fair Park High School and Booker T. Washington High School consolidation.
Caddo Parish School Board's superintendent, Lamar Goree, says schools will be closing.
He wasn't able to name which schools but he says at least one or two elementary schools will have to shut down.
He explains that this is a domino effect of the board's decision to pursue the Fair Park Booker T. Washingto merger.
If and when Fair Park High School is converted into a 6th to 8th grade middle school, 6th grade students will have to be pulled from area elementary schools.
Naturally that will decrease the student population at those elementary schools and create vacant space in their classrooms calling for more consolidations,
He says the school board is working hard not to butcher the inner city school system.
"Staff is very aggressively working to determine what meets the needs of the district. At the same time, we're determined to protect the neighborhood schools in the inner city parts of our city as much as we possibly can," said Goree.
While the superintendent did not mention which schools are going to close it's important to note that students at Booker T. Washington come from J.S. Clark Elementary and Cherokee Park Elementary.
Fair Park students come from Werner Park, Queensborough, Midway Elementary Schools and Lakeshore Middle School (Click on school feeder pattern photo.)
He says the decision on which schools to close will factor in student population, school performance and location.
The decision has yet to be made since the board has just started talks with the Recovery School District.
Although, plans of any changes as a result of the High School consolidation are expected to be made before April, when CPSB's contract with RSD is set to expire.