BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have added more criminal charges against a Benton man already accused of child sexual abuse.
Robert Bridges, 37, was first arrested on May 28 for first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13. The investigation continued and more charges were added Thursday. He now faces 50 counts.
Detectives have identified five victims so far and say there could be more.
Bridges is in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, where his bonds total over $1.6 million.
Here's a breakdown of the charges:
- Oral sexual battery - 21 counts
- First-degree rape - 12 counts
- Sexual battery - 10 counts
- Indecent behavior with juveniles - 3 counts
- Sexual abuse of an animal - 2 counts
- Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator - 1 count
- Pornography involving juveniles - 1 count