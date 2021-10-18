BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish man arrested earlier this month on sex-related crimes involving juveniles now faces more charges.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested Gary Robinson on two additional charges of sexual battery. He's accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 17.
Robinson, of Haughton, was first arrested on Oct. 7 on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile following an investigation of an incident that happened at a Benton home.
The additional counts were added Friday.
Robinson remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a bond of $210,000.