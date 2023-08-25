SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives added more charges to a Shreveport man who is currently jailed for the rape of a juvenile.
Demarquis Davis, 34, of the 2900 block of Nettie Street, was arrested on June 8 by the Shreveport Police Department and charged with one count of first-degree rape of a juvenile. He is now charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.
Detectives with the Cyber Crimes Unit received a tip in early August that an online account responsible for uploading and distributing child sexual abuse images was linked to Davis. Detectives found several images of child pornography during their investigation. Det. Thomas Lites obtained and executed a search warrant for Davis’s residence and seized his electronic devices.
Davis, currently booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, now faces nine counts of possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles. He is being held on a $500,000 bond for first-degree rape.
Investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be added.