SHREVEPORT, La - More cameras will be added throughout the city to help with the fight against crime.
District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor introduced legislation that received unanimous approval to fund the purchase of cameras for access by the Real Time Crime Center. Taylor referenced the recent crime-riddled weekend that left a woman dead, a child and others injured by gunfire.
"During the last week we have had a surge of violence in the area. We had the unfortunate and untimely death of Miss Renata Lewis, who was killed so violently, a 4-year-old was shot in my district. You had people shot right by the library on Jewella and in some of the neighborhoods where these acts are occurring you may have residents who are afraid at any given time to go and speak with the police for the fear of retaliation, said Taylor.
The council passed the legislation to get more cameras as quickly as possible. Some of the high crime areas will be the focus of these efforts.