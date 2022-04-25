TEXARKANA, Ark., -- More defendants and charges have been added to a federal indictment alleging opioid abuse at several southwest Arkansas clinics.
Five nurses and three pharmacists were named in the original indictment.
Michael Lansdell, Rusty Griffin and Michael Martin -- along with the Lansdell Family Clinic -- have been added in a superseding indictment.
Authorities say the charges are related to the raids last May of clinics in Texarkana, De Queen, Lockesburg and Dierks.
According to the indictment, the defendants conspired to distribute controlled substances without a legitimate prescription.
Two more counts were added last week -- conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The next hearing has been set for May 5.