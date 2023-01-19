BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday more talks among state leaders are needed before any decision is made on a possible special session on property insurance.
"It may happen and it may not," Edwards said.
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is pressing for a special session to get more insurance companies to Louisiana after multiple hurricanes caused several to flee or go out of business.
Officials also want to trim the number of residents who have been forced to get policies through the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-run insurer of last resort.
Edwards said Donelon's scheduled appearance on Friday at the Joint Legislative Comittee on the Budget will play a role in any final decision on a special session.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, has voiced skepticism about the need for an extra session ahead of the regular session, which begins April 10.
The governor said that, while questions remain on when lawmakers will tackle the issue, there is no doubt that property insurance problems demand attention.
