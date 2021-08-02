SHREVEPORT, La -- A lot more vehicles from the Shreveport Fire Department's aging fleet are in the shop after one rough weekend. They're scrambling to keep enough fire trucks and ambulances ready to roll.
Administrative Assistant to the Chief Clarence Reese says five more fire trucks and four ambulances have gone out of service since Friday.
Two fire trucks went down at the same time at the same place.
The engine of a nearly 30-year-old fire truck caught fire inside Station 14 on Greenwood Road on Friday. Then, a fire truck that responded from elsewhere to put the flames out, broke down in front of the station. Reese says it was repaired on the street by a mechanic.
The department's reserve garage that's normally full is now down to one old fire truck.
Meantime, mutual aid agreements with Bossier City and Ballentine Ambulance Service have filled in. So Reese says Shreveport was only down one ambulance on Monday. That's while four are in the shop for repairs.
But Reese insists that the public is protected.
"You should feel safe. We are keeping fire trucks in fire stations. We are keeping ambulances in those fire stations. However we don't know day to day which truck is going to be taken out of service," Reese said.
Previous vehicle shortages, along with the loss of manpower, have caused some fire stations to briefly close. But again, Reese says the problems don't pose a great impact on the department's operations.
"If a fire station goes down, you do have a neighborhood fire station that responds. No different than if it was on a run dealing with an incident. You still have someone responding. It may delay response times. But you still have an ambulance and a fire truck that's coming," Reese said.
City Councilman Grayson Boucher, who heads the public safety committee, said on Facebook, "I am encouraging my colleagues on the city council and the mayor and his administration to help us purchase three more trucks. I will be proposing allocating the monies for these purchases at the next council meeting."
Boucher told KTBS that such a purchase may require shifting money from elsewhere in the budget to the fire department. That money could be replaced with American Rescue Plan funds.
Both Boucher and Reese say the fleet problem has been building for years. The current administration and council budgeted $3 million last year to buy three fire trucks that are in now service, and six ambulances that are still on order, according to Reese.
Shreveport also bought two used fire trucks from Bossier City earlier this year. However, one needs repairs after it wrecked soon after going into service.
Shreveport voters will be asked to approve a bond in November that includes $24 million for fire vehicles and equipment. But Chief Scott Wolverton has said that, long term, the city needs to fund a replacement program. That would allow the city to gradually replace old trucks on a schedule, and not wait until a desperate situation to buy new trucks in bulk, and wait for them to be assembled.
Reese says the vehicle issues hamper the department's ability to keep firefighters and EMT's from leaving for jobs with other agencies.
"The morale right now for Shreveport firemen is low," Reese admitted. "When you don't have the equipment to respond in, when they're shutting down your fire station, when it's 110 degrees outside in Louisiana at times, and you're responding on an old 1987, 1988 truck, with no air conditioning, sitting right next to an engine compartment or whatever, it's hot."