SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction of a 10.5-mile stretch of new highway to provide direct access from the Port of Caddo-Bossier to Interstate 49 is not moving as fast as anticipated last year.
Not unexpected, the cost of the what’s called the Interstate 69 frontage road has crept up, forcing those involved in the project to look to other sources of revenue to fill the funding gap.
Early last year, there was hope the I-69 frontage road would be ready for the bidding process later this year. However, the environmental and preliminary engineering work is still on going.
Kent Rogers, executive director of the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments, is optimistic that phase of the project will be completed this year. That would lead to a timeframe in 2023 for it to be ready for bidding and construction.
The road project is a joint effort of NLCOG, Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parish governments, Coordinating and Development Corporation, Port of Caddo-Bossier and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. All see it as a means of attracting new business and industry, creating jobs and improving mobility of residents who live here or may want to move here.
It's referred to as the I-69 frontage road because when the proposed I-69 is constructed, it will parallel the proposed route and continue to serve as a service road for the interstate.
About 7 miles of the road are in DeSoto Parish. The remaining 3.5 miles are in Caddo Parish.
DOTD has committed 50 percent of the funding. NLCOG is providing $10 million. The rest is a mixture of federal and local dollars from the port and Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto.
The project was first estimated at $32.5 million. That’s now jumped up by about $13 million.
The plan is to apply for federal grant funds available through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program that’s part of the $1.5 billion infrastructure law announced this year by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“We can get the money quick,” said Reggie Roe, CDC board chairman and DeSoto police juror.
“We’ll find the money one way or another,” added Rogers.
The added construction costs are blamed on the pandemic and the material shortages it has created over the past two years.
“COVID costs are killing us,” Rogers said of highway projects.
Stonewall-Frierson update
Another highway improvement project not connected to the I-69 service road but one that will enhance it involves Highway 3276 in Stonewall.
Funding has finally been earmarked to do another reconstruction of the 4-mile east-west link between U.S. Highway 171 and I-49. It’s scheduled to go out for bids within 12 months, Roe said.
The estimated cost is $12.5 million. Ten years ago, it took more than $10 million to transform what was a narrow two-lane parish road filled with hills and valleys to a wider state highway void of some of the hills that created traffic hazards.
But it didn’t last. Within five to six years of completion, the once smooth highway became a literal patchwork of repair squares as highway crews struggled to stay ahead of dangerous dips and potholes.
Fingers were pointed in various directions as to the cause of the quick demise of the state highway: increased heavy truck traffic from the oil and gas industry, sub-standard work, a shifting sub-surface.
Funding to again re-do the highway has been promised then taken away in the years since. But local officials are more optimistic now the project will proceed since Highway 3276 is seen as an extension of where the I-69 frontage road will meet I-49.
“It’s on the other side where the frontage road will line up. We’re hoping to have a good, whole new roadway all the way,” Rogers said.