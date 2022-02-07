LAFAYETTE, La. - More mortgaged homes in Louisiana were considered equity rich in the fourth quarter of 2021, but the state still lags behind most of the nation with a large percentage of homes classified as seriously underwater.
About 22% of mortgaged homes were classified as equity rich, meaning that the combined estimated amount of loan balances secured by those properties was no more than 50% of their estimated market values, according to the 2021 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report from ATTOM, a national land and property data organization.
The state’s rate rose from 19.8% in the third quarter and 17.1% in the fourth quarter 2020.
