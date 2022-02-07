Home For Sale

A sign advertises a home for sale in the Mid-City area of New Orleans, La. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

LAFAYETTE, La. - More mortgaged homes in Louisiana were considered equity rich in the fourth quarter of 2021, but the state still lags behind most of the nation with a large percentage of homes classified as seriously underwater.

About 22% of mortgaged homes were classified as equity rich, meaning that the combined estimated amount of loan balances secured by those properties was no more than 50% of their estimated market values, according to the 2021 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report from ATTOM, a national land and property data organization.

The state’s rate rose from 19.8% in the third quarter and 17.1% in the fourth quarter 2020.

Read about the figures for Bossier and Caddo parishes from our news partner The Acadiana Advocate.

