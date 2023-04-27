SHREVEPORT, La. -- More information was released Thursday night about a deadly officer-involved shooting, including what prompted officers to stop the man who was killed and the names of the officers involved.
Shreveport police and Louisiana State Police sent out separate news releases minutes apart around 8:30 p.m.
SPD Cpl. Chris Bordelon said in his release that Police Chief Wayne Smith placed the three officers involved -- Sgt. Daniel Denby, Officer Terri Simmons and Officer Anthony Visciotti -- on routine administrative leave following the shooting Sunday night.
The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. claimed the life of Joseph Taylor, 33. It happened on Mansfield Road at Valley View Drive.
In a separate news release, state police Troop G spokeswoman Trooper LeAnn Hodges said the initial investigation indicates members of the Shreveport Community Response Unit initiated a traffic stop on a 1994 four-door Chevrolet Capris, driven by Taylor, for improper lane usage. Hodges said Taylor became uncooperative with the officers and failed to comply with their orders.
As the officers tried to take him into custody, Taylor resisted and a struggle followed. A taser deployment was "ineffective," Hodges said.
Taylor, who was armed with a handgun, was shot as the struggle continued. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Additional information will be released, including video evidence, in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Hodges said.