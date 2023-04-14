EDUCATION
Oleksandr Sytnyk

Baton Rouge, La.-- Louisiana is getting more money to improve its schools, roads, and municipal services.

The state will receive $1.5 million from the Secure Rural Schools Program. The program was reauthorized in the Infrastructure Investment and  Jobs act. 

The Secure Rural Schools Program disperses a portion of Forest Service funds generated through multi-use activities, such as grazing, timber production, and special use permits. 

Those funds are distributed to eligible counties and parishes to help maintain roads and schools. 

