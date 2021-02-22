UPDATED posted Monday 3:30 p.m.
Area school systems that have not made plans for this week are beginning to assess their ability to open Tuesday and beyond. This list will be updated as information is received.
SABINE PARISH
School campuses closed Tuesday include:
- Ebarb School - Closed due to power and water issues
- Florien School - Closed due to sewage issues
- Many Jr. High School - Closed due to sewage issues
- Zwolle Elementary and Zwolle High School - Closed due to water issues
Pleasant Hill School, Converse High School, Many Elementary, Many High School, Negreet School and the SPARK program will be open.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Due to lingering water pressure conditions, repairs to school facilities, and concern for the welfare of our students and staff, NPSB will remain in virtual learning through Wednesday.
DESOTO PARISH
Due to the current water pressure situation, all Mansfield schools will remain closed to students Tuesday. Students will participate in virtual instruction.
The district will continue to monitor the situation and provide daily updates in preparation for reopening the doors to students as soon as possible.
RED RIVER
All Red River students will begin virtual learning Tuesday because of inadequate water supply at all schools. The schools need adequate water pressure for cleaning, cooking, and flushing toilets.
WEBSTER PARISH
All schools will open Tuesday.
Students at Red River Junior High and Red River High School without devices at home may go to their school to check out a device. Students at Red River Elementary may pick up learning packets at their school. All schools will call this evening with more information about their plans for virtual learning and device or packet pickup.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Sunday 9:24 p.m.
In-person classes are canceled at northwest Louisiana schools because of ongoing issues related to last week's winter storms.
The following is what to expect this week from each school district:
CADDO PARISH
As Caddo Parish and the City of Shreveport continue to address unprecedented concerns including water shortages across the school system, Caddo’s schools and sites will remain closed on Monday before moving to virtual instruction for all students beginning Tuesday and continuing through the rest of the week. Based on current conditions, students and staff will return for in-person instruction on March 1.
“We know that the primary concern for our families and our staff is to have their basic needs filled in the form of drinkable water and access to water for members of their household to be able to take a shower or wash clothing and dishes. Until that basic need is met for a majority of our population, we can’t possibly ask them to be fully concentrated on education. Our primary focus must be on ensuring our stakeholders have these needs met and met with an assurance of safety before we can move back to in-person operations,” Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree said.
With municipalities currently providing assurances, water services will be restored before Tuesday with boil advisories in place through the rest of the week. During this time, teachers will have the option of working from their classrooms or from home based on their situation. A key component of the district’s decision to move to virtual instruction by Tuesday is the limited availability of water needed for drinking and cooking at school sites in the coming days.
While school sites will be closed, the district is actively committed to working with the City of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the Parish of Caddo to develop outreach efforts that address immediate needs.
BOSSIER PARISH
Bossier Schools and the virtual program will remain closed Monday to enable our principals and maintenance crews to assess and address concerns at schools and give families an additional day to restore some sense of normalcy at home.
Classes will resume Tuesday.
DESOTO
DeSoto students were already scheduled to be off Monday, which is the last day of winter break. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
SABINE