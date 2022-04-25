SHREVEPORT, La. - There's good news ahead for travelers flying out of Shreveport Regional Airport.
If you've flown out of the airport during peak season you know parking can be a challenge. Sometimes vehicles are parked on the medians or on the grass because there's no more spots.
The folks at the airport are trying to alleviate that pressure by adding about 78 more public parking spots. They will be located to the left by the TAC AIR building, which is currently employee parking for the airport staff.
"We're just excited that we're able to try to improve the customer experience this summer. We know in years past its not been the best. We are slowly working to improve that by adding this lot and then hopefully next summer we'll see that larger additional lot in the expansion of that long term parking lot," said Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional Airport spokesman.
Drivers will pay by credit card at kiosks.
And, more good news, the non-stop flight to Los Angeles that started then stopped because of COVID-19 is ready to start again on May 27. The flight will run twice a week year round.
Also, those Orlando and Destin seasonal non-stop flights will start up the first weekend of June and also run twice a week.